TRINDALL, Carmen R. (Martin) In Revere, June 8th, following a lengthy illness, at 90 years. Wife of the late Horace S. Trindall, Jr. & Arthur E. Loretti. Cherished mother of Beverly A. Petrelli & husband Robert of Weymouth, Stephen P. Trindall & wife Karen of Hanover. Beloved grandmother to Alicia Murray & husband Daniel of Hanover, Robert Petrelli, Jr. & wife, Maria & their daughter, Mia Livia Petrelli of Weymouth, Helen Trindall & Peter Trindall, both of Hanover. Dear sister of Ida McNeill of Nevada, Pauline Paris of Cambridge, Gerard Martin of Danvers, Lucy Woods of Florida & the late, Frances Albergo, Dolores Haley, Paul, Omer & Louis Martin. Also lovingly survived by JoAnne Loretti of Malden, Carol Blanch & husband Lawrence of Tewksbury & their children, Justin, Courtney & McKayla Blanch & Arthur E. Loretti, Jr. & wife, Donna of Florida & their children, Heather Loretti of Winthrop & Lauren Laudani & husband Brian of Merrick, New York. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews also survive her, proudly. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107) REVERE, on Wednesday, June 12th at 9:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, at 10:00 a.m., and immediately followed by entombment at Holy Cross Community Mausoleum, Malden. Visiting Hours are Tuesday, June 11th in the Funeral Home from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Parking available left of the Funeral Home. Mrs. Trindall was an active member of St. Mary's Parish Community & served as a Eucharistic Minister at Our Lady of Grace Church on the Chelsea/Everett line as well as St. Mary's. She was also a member of the Revere Senior Center. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the St. Mary of the Assumption Restoration Fund, 670 Washington Ave., Revere, MA 02151. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary