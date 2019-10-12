|
RIDEOUT, Carmie (Zimmerman) Was welcomed into the arms of our Lord on October 4, 2019, at the age of 88. Born in Piketon, OH, she is survived by husband John of Norway, ME, sister Debbie Adkins of FL, and daughters Linda Rideout of NC, Helen Occhipinti of MA, and Constance Lamattina of ME. She also leaves behind many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will join both of her sons in heaven - Daniel Rideout of AZ and John Clifford Rideout, III of Taunton, MA, who predeceased her. Funeral Service will be held Monday, October 14th in the Assembly of God Church, 199 Warren Ave., Brockton at 9 AM. Interment Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Monday at 11:15 AM. Visiting Hours: In the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, Sunday, October 13th from 3-6 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 13, 2019