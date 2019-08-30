Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CARMINE CAPORALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CARMINE CAPORALE


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CARMINE CAPORALE Obituary
CAPORALE, Carmine Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away suddenly on August 26, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in Sant'Angelo all'Esca, Italy, on April 24, 1943, to the late Raffale and Elisa (Covuccia) Caporale. Beloved husband of 26 years to Beverly (Brown) Caporale. Devoted father of Tanya Pellecchia-Sikorski, and her husband Stephen Sikorski of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Dante, Skylar, and Sloane. Dear brother of Pasquale Caporale and his late wife Carol of Stoneham, and Mario Caporale and his wife Nancy of Reading. Adored uncle to Lisa, Michael, Anthony, Tina, and great-uncle to Joseph, Alex, and Cora. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Carmine and his family came to the United States in 1955, and was raised in East Boston. He owned Mr. C's barbershop in East Boston for 46 years before recently retiring. Carmine was a passionate, natural golfer with a beautiful swing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Revere, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit Buonfiglio.com

Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CARMINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
Download Now