CAPORALE, Carmine Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, passed away suddenly on August 26, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in Sant'Angelo all'Esca, Italy, on April 24, 1943, to the late Raffale and Elisa (Covuccia) Caporale. Beloved husband of 26 years to Beverly (Brown) Caporale. Devoted father of Tanya Pellecchia-Sikorski, and her husband Stephen Sikorski of Melrose. Cherished grandfather of Dante, Skylar, and Sloane. Dear brother of Pasquale Caporale and his late wife Carol of Stoneham, and Mario Caporale and his wife Nancy of Reading. Adored uncle to Lisa, Michael, Anthony, Tina, and great-uncle to Joseph, Alex, and Cora. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Carmine and his family came to the United States in 1955, and was raised in East Boston. He owned Mr. C's barbershop in East Boston for 46 years before recently retiring. Carmine was a passionate, natural golfer with a beautiful swing. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 9:00am. Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Church in Revere, at 10:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. A visitation will be held on Monday, from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit Buonfiglio.com
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 1, 2019