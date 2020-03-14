Boston Globe Obituaries
CARMINE "CARMEN" GRECO

CARMINE "CARMEN" GRECO Obituary
GRECO, Carmine "Carmen" Of Natick, former longtime Cambridge resident on March 13th. Devoted husband of 59 years to the late Palma E. (Daniels). Loving father of Lisa M. Graham and her husband David W. of Natick and the late Brenda Ann Greco. Cherished Grampy of David A. Graham and his wife Marissa and Lauryn A. Hastings and her husband James and dear great-grampy of James, Abigail and Carminie. Brother of the late Vincent Greco. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and family. Son of the late Santo and Angelina (Micci). In lieu of flowers or donations, please consider an act of kindness towards others in memory of Carmen. At the request of Carmen, a private burial will be held in Cambridge Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com for updates and to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 15, 2020
