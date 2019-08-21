Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Services
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
First Parish Congregational
1 Church St.
Wakefield, MA
View Map
CAROL A. (SMILEDGE) ARSENAULT


1940 - 2019
CAROL A. (SMILEDGE) ARSENAULT Obituary
ARSENAULT, Carol A. (Smiledge) Of Lynnfield, formerly of Saugus. August 19. Wife of the late Thomas F. Arsenault. Mother of Diane Rosenfield and husband Lawrence of Lynnfield and John J. Robie of NH. Grandmother of Melinda Robie and husband Michael Woodford. Great-grandmother of Brynn Woodford, Mason Woodford, Penelope Woodford. Sister of Carl Smiledge and wife Agnes of Hubbardston, Sharon Romano and husband Frank of Wilmington and the late Janice Sands. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday from 4-8pm. Funeral Service in the First Parish Congregational Church, 1 Church St., Wakefield on Tuesday at 11am. Interment, Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 22, 2019
