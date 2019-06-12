|
BLACK, Carol A. (Gleason) Of Quincy, June 8th. Daughter of Michael & Jenny (Marcella) Orlando. Wife of Francis Gleason. Loving mother of Jeanine Black of Quincy, Robert & wife Jennifer Black of Bellingham, Patricia Black & partner David Ramos and the late Richard Black of Braintree. Sister of the late Frankie, Michael, Johnny & Carol Ann Orlando. Grandmother of Ashley Manzo, Richard Ramos, Travis, Robert Jr. and Richard Black. Great-grandmother of Julian Reid.
Funeral from Mann Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, on Friday at 9:30 am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 97 South St., Jamaica Plain, at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours are Thursday evening from 5-8 pm. Relatives & friends invited. Interment will be private. Guestbook at
Published in The Boston Globe on June 13, 2019