|
|
BUTTERY, Carol A. (Skelton) Of Tewksbury, formerly of North Reading, December 17, 2019, at age 69. Beloved and devoted wife of Robert J. Buttery. Loving mother of Alan B. Wood and Victoria L. Fici and her husband Douglas. Cherished Nana of Bennett, Cameron, Adam, Alexcia and Zander. Dear sister of James A. Skelton, Walter J. Skelton and his wife Katherine, and the late Dennis J. Skelton and Thomas E. Skelton. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family in the Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home, 11 Linden St., READING, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 4 pm to 7 pm, and Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 10 am to 11:30 am. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Carol to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions or to send a memorial condolence, www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Doherty-Barile Family Funeral Home
Celebrating Life ~ Sharing Memories
781.944.1589
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 19, 2019