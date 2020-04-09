|
|
CAPODILUPO, Carol A. (O'Brien) Of Burlington, formerly of East Boston, April 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dominic A. Loving mother of Michael Capodilupo & his fiancée Linda Cain of Tewksbury, Kara Nathan of Burlington and the late Robert Capodilupo. Proud grandmother of Robert Nathan and Anthony Bruce. Sister of Eleanor Barrisano of East Boston and the late Claire Martello and Lorraine Andrews. Sister-in-law of the late Angelo Capodilupo. Lifelong friend of Mary & David Ambrose of Winthrop. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Massachusetts Chapter, 220 North Main St., Suite 104, Natick, MA 01760 www.cff.org For obituary, online guestbook and video, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020