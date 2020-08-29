CARVER, Carol A. (Kenneally) Of Dorchester, peacefully on August 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Raymond T. Carver. Loving mother of Paul R. Carver & his wife Susan of Marshfield, Peter G. Carver & his wife Elizabeth of Rockland, Andrew C. Carver of Dorchester, Matthew T. Carver of Marshfield, and Philip J. Carver & his wife Pamela of Dorchester. Cherished grandmother "CC" of Jacqueline, Alexandra, Sean, Maeve, Liam, Mairead, Olivia, Rachel, Lily, Logan, Chloe, and Quinn. Dear sister of Virginia Dunn, Maureen Ryan, and the late George V. Kenneally, Jr., and Gerard Kenneally. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the ongoing health crisis, visitation and Funeral Mass will remain private. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
.