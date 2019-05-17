|
CRONIN, Carol A. (LeBlanc) Of Hyde Park, May 15th, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Donald F., Sr. Mother of Dianne M. Shaughnessy and her husband Joseph of Canton, David A. Cronin and his husband Carl Petit of Cedarville, Denise E. Khalifa and her husband Rafik of Hyde Park, Dana L. Cronin-Kuk and her husband Ernest of Stoughton, and the late Donald F. Cronin, Jr. Loving nana of Joseph, Patrick, Andrew, Nicholas, Jasmine, Emma, and the late Christopher, and great-nana Carol of Maddie, Joseph, and Isla. Funeral from the Carroll-Thomas Funeral Home, 22 Oak St., HYDE PARK, Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Precious Blood Church, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours Monday evening, 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Girl Scouts of America, 265 Beaver St., Waltham, MA 02452. Interment private. For guestbook or directions:
thomasfuneralhomes.com Carrol-Thomas Funeral Home
Hyde Park 617-361-3216
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019