D'ANGELO, Carol A. (McDonald) Of Falmouth (formerly of Newton), died gracefully & bravely at home on October 21, surrounded by her loving children: Linda Miele and her husband Robert of Reading, Diane D'Angelo and her husband Jeff Wright of Reading, Jennifer Conley and her husband Peter of Newton, Ned D'Angelo and his wife Lisa of Newton, and Michael D'Angelo and his wife Gwenda of Monson. Adored by her 8 grandchildren Isabella, Michael, Alexandra, Jackson, Ava, Nazzareno, Bowie and Emma. Predeceased by her parents Vincent and Margaret McDonald and beloved wife of the late Michele D'Angelo. Widowed at 34 with four young children and another on the way, Carol was a beacon of strength and love for her family. She was a woman of deep faith and a friend to everyone she met. Carol worked at Our Lady's Parish and Newton Catholic School and was an active member of her church community: lectoring, serving as a eucharistic minister, volunteering with St Vincent DePaul and playing handbells at Mass. She was an avid crafter and Red Sox fan and delighted in ballroom dancing, Irish music and spending time in Florida. Visiting Hours will be held outside Our Lady's Church, 573 Washington St., Newton on Friday, October 23 from 12pm-2pm with a Funeral Mass inside the church at 2:15pm. Burial will follow at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Society of St Vincent DePaul. To share a memory of send a note of condolence, please visit www.eatonandmackay.com
Eaton & Mackay Funeral Home Newton Corner 617-244-2034