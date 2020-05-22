|
DEMPSEY, Carol A. (Egan) Of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died May 20, 2020.
Carol was born in Boston and grew up in Roxbury and Dorchester, graduating from Jeremiah E. Burke High School. She later moved to Weymouth, where she raised her family. Her main passion in life was her family and friends and spending time with those she loved. Carol enjoyed reading, crocheting and going on walks. Carol was a longtime employee of John Hancock Financial Services, where she took pride in helping employees on their road to retirement. Carol will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Beloved mother of Lynn McGonagle and her husband Paul of Somerville, Scott Dempsey and his wife Julie of Cumberland, RI and Heather Gibbons and her husband Terrence of Norwell. Loving Nana of Julia Dempsey, Joshua Dempsey, Jameson Gibbons and Juniper Gibbons. Cherished daughter of the late Charles and Mary Ann Egan. Devoted sister of Barbara Egan of Weymouth, Charles Egan of Weymouth, Margaret "Midge" Gibbons and her husband Bob of Stuart, FL and the late Donald Egan, Anne Lunsford and Dorothy Gates. Caring sister-in-law of Patricia Egan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and longtime friends.
Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to at
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020