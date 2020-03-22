Boston Globe Obituaries
DOYLE, Carol A. (Burke) Of Millbury, on March 20, at age 75, died at the UMass-Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. She leaves her husband of 44 years, Richard P. "Pat" Doyle, a son, Timothy J. Doyle of Worcester, a daughter, Julie A. Doyle of Millbury and a sister, Kathleen M. Burke of Worcester. Born in Worcester, daughter of the late John F. and Dorothy G. (Fitzgibbons) Burke. She moved to Millbury in 1975. Carol graduated in 1963 from Ascension High School in Worcester. She was an accounting clerk for many years at the headquarters of the Thom McAn shoe company in Worcester. Shel was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time in the summer at beaches in Marshfield and later in Maine. She was a member of St. John's Parish in Worcester and the Notre Dame Alumnae Association board. Funeral Services and Burial in St. John's Cemetery in Worcester will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John's Church Food for the Poor, 44 Temple St., Worcester, MA 01604. The Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., WORCESTER, is directing arrangements.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 23, 2020
