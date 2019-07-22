Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Francis Xavier Church
234 Pleasant St.
Weymouth, MA
View Map
CAROL A. (KLUEBER) DRYSDALE

CAROL A. (KLUEBER) DRYSDALE Obituary
DRYSDALE, Carol A. (Klueber) Of Weymouth, formerly of Mattapan, passed away unexpectedly July 20th, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late George T. Mother of Kelly Finnerty and her husband Matthew C. of Weymouth and the late Diane E. Drysdale. Grandmother of Matthew G. and Kelsey E. Finnerty of Weymouth. Sister of Charles Klueber of Wareham. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday, from 4-7 pm. Funeral Mass at Francis Xavier Church, 234 Pleasant St., Weymouth, Saturday morning at 10. Burial private. Donations may be made in her memory to the , 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 02451. For complete obituary and guestbook see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in The Boston Globe on July 24, 2019
