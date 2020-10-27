FANARA, Carol A. (O'Connor) In Brookline on October 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Loving mother of Steven W. Lyons of Quincy. Life partner of Charles "Charlie" Knights of Brookline. Dear sister of Joseph O'Connor of Brookline, William O'Connor and his wife Maureen of Roslindale, Robert O'Connor and his wife Nancy of Brookline and the late Janice Rouleau and Richard O'Connor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE on Saturday morning, October 31st from 9:00 – 11:30 followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at both funeral home and church.) Late employee of the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission. In lieu of flowers, donation in memory of Carol may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org