FLEMING, Carol A. (Eriksen) Of Watertown, formerly of Somerville. November 24, 2020. Age 79. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Fleming. Devoted mother of Patrick and his wife Cheryl, Christopher and his wife Christen, Sean and his wife Lorraine, and Matthew Fleming. Loving nana of six grandchildren, sister of four siblings, and aunt of several nieces & nephews. Visiting Hours in the MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald Funeral Home, 270 Main St., WATERTOWN, Friday, November 27th, from 4-7 pm. Those over 60 & those with underlying health conditions may visit between 4-5 pm, all others are invited to attend between 5-7 pm. Due to the current precautions surrounding Covid-19, please abide by the social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. A Graveside Service will be held at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Watertown on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 12 Noon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Perkins School for the Blind, 175 North Beacon St., Watertown, MA 02472 or at www.perkins.org
MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com View the online memorial for Carol A. (Eriksen) FLEMING