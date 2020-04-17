Boston Globe Obituaries
CAROL A. (ROMAN) GORI

CAROL A. (ROMAN) GORI Obituary
GORI, Carol A. (Roman) Longtime resident of Malden, April 8, 2020, at age 73. Beloved wife of Marco Gori with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Daughter of the late Walter S. Roman and Lucille (Glebus) Roman. Devoted mother of Jason Gori and his wife Christine of Wakefield, and Tomas Gori and his wife Sabrina of Saugus. Proud grandmother of Zachary, Ethan, Isabella, Jackson, and Charlie Gori. Loving cousin of Patricia (Glebus) Kolak and her husband Joe of Marlborough. Carol worked most of her career in the travel industry and enjoyed the benefit of traveling the world with her family, and in most recent years her husband Marco. Due to the ongoing public health crisis in the world and with genuine concern for the people in the community, Services for Carol will be announced in the future so that all may gather to honor, remember and celebrate her life. For now, please offer your words of love and support online at RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
