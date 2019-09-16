Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
CAROL A. (DOHERTY) GRANFIELD


1936 - 2019
GRANFIELD, Carol A. (Doherty) Passed away on Sept.13, 2019. She was born and raised in Somerville, MA. Carol was the devoted wife of the late William P. Granfield and the daughter of the late Philip and Frances Doherty. She was the cherished mother of four daughters, Elizabeth Carrozza and her husband, David, Carolyn Brian, Jennifer Curran and her husband John, and Monica Granfield and her husband Jerry Shea. She was the grandmother of 10 amazing grandchildren, Stephen, Lauren, Lindsay, Amanda, Sydney, Brendan, Liam, Aidan, Finn and Mairead and three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Nicholas, and Maya. She was the sister of the late Elizabeth McCarthy, Philip J. Doherty, Jr., Virginia Elrick, Louise DiMare, Marie Bennett and Frederick Doherty. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (Rt. 28), STONEHAM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrating Carol's eternal life in St. Patrick's Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 am. Family and friends are kindly invited to gather and share memories with the family on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm. Parking attendants and elevator available. Please consider donations in memory of Carol to Light It Up Blue, 21 Myrtle St., Stoneham, MA 02180, or to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund at JDRF.org. For directions or to send a memorial condolence barilefuneral.com or facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Celebrating Life-Sharing Memories

781-438-2280
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 17, 2019
