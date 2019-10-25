Boston Globe Obituaries
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
(781) 444-0687
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
1305 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Needham, MA
CAROL A. (BENTUBO) KOMOLA

CAROL A. (BENTUBO) KOMOLA Obituary
KOMOLA, Carol A. (Bentubo) Of Needham, October 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John A. Komola. Loving mother of John A. Komola and his wife Christine of Needham, Kerry A. Lawler of Dedham and the late Cheryl A. Rague. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Sister of Joanne Douglas of Florida, James Bentubo of Woburn and Dorothy Gannon of Cambridge. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Thursday, October 31, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday, October 30, from 5-7pm. Interment in Needham Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol's memory to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Needham 781 444 0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
