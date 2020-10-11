MAHER, Carol A. (Valanzola) Age 60, of Attleboro, formerly of Roslindale, October 10, 2020. Wife of Michael Maher. Mother of Lisa A. Maher and Michael S. Maher, both of Attleboro. Sister of Richard Valanzola and his wife Elaine of Plymouth, Linda Gillard and her husband Steven of Attleboro and the late William Valanzola. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, October 14th, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, October 15th at 11:00 A.M. in Saint John the Evangelist Church, 1 Saint John's Place, Attleboro. Burial will follow at Saint John's Cemetery in Attleboro. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com