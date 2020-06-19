Boston Globe Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
781-933-1324
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
3 Arlington Rd.
Woburn, MA 01801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Barbara's Church
138 Cambridge Rd.
Woburn, MA
View Map
CAROL A. (REARDON) SALWAY

CAROL A. (REARDON) SALWAY Obituary
SALWAY, Carol A. (Reardon) Of Woburn, formerly of Cambridge, June 17. Devoted wife of Bernard C. Salway. Daughter of the late Walter and the late Eileen (Dunn) Reardon. Sister of the late Marie (Reardon) Quinn, the late Walter Reardon, Jr., the late Barbara (Reardon) Kelly, and the late Claire (Reardon) Silva. Sister-in-law of Judith DePietro, and James Salway. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasant St.), WOBURN, on Sunday, June 21 from 3-7 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Monday, June 22 at 9:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Barbara's Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn at 10:00 am. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Woburn Council of Social Concern Food Pantry, 2 Merrimac St., Woburn, MA 01801, www.socialconcern.org Obituary and online condolences at www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 20, 2020
