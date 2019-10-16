Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Ave.
WILMINGTON, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Ave.
WILMINGTON, MA
CAROL A. (PLOYER) SULLIVAN

SULLIVAN, Carol A. (Ployer) Age 79, of Wilmington, formerly of Charlestown, passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 16, 2019. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Francis E. Sullivan, devoted mother of Sherry A. Dattilo & her husband Tony of Stoneham and Alicia M. Johnson of Wilmington, loving "Nan" of Alicia Farina, Erika Johnson and Brent Johnson, cherished daughter of the late John and Alice (Shanahan) Ployer, dear sister of the late Alice Driscoll. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON on Saturday, October, 19th at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, October 18th from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Carol's name may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA, 02452. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
