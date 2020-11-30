1/1
CAROL A. WILLIAMS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAMS, Carol A. Age 65, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away November 29, 2020 in Venice, FL after a brief illness. Beloved daughter of the late Walter (Duke) and Katherine (Kay Audette) Williams. Sister of Diane Williams of TX and Barbara Burnett of NC. Loving aunt to Kevin, Eric, and Alyssa Burnett. Cherished friend of many. Carol received her business degree from the University of Southern Florida in 1977 and was a proud member of Chi Omega, Theta Theta Chapter at USF. She was a pledge trainer and recipient of the Eloise Thompson award. Prior to her retirement in 2018 Carol was employed by Adidas Corp. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9:30-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carol's memory to: Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Dr., MBC-Found Tampa, FL 33612. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved