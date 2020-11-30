WILLIAMS, Carol A. Age 65, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away November 29, 2020 in Venice, FL after a brief illness. Beloved daughter of the late Walter (Duke) and Katherine (Kay Audette) Williams. Sister of Diane Williams of TX and Barbara Burnett of NC. Loving aunt to Kevin, Eric, and Alyssa Burnett. Cherished friend of many. Carol received her business degree from the University of Southern Florida in 1977 and was a proud member of Chi Omega, Theta Theta Chapter at USF. She was a pledge trainer and recipient of the Eloise Thompson award. Prior to her retirement in 2018 Carol was employed by Adidas Corp. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, Dec. 12 from 9:30-10:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham at 11:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Interment in Fairview Cemetery, Hyde Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carol's memory to: Moffitt Cancer Center, 12902 Magnolia Dr., MBC-Found Tampa, FL 33612. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com
. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781 326 0500