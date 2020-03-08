Boston Globe Obituaries
|
CAROL ALMEIDA-FORTES

CAROL ALMEIDA-FORTES Obituary
ALMEIDA-FORTES, Carol Age 75, of New Bedford, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Theophilo M. Fortes, Jr., her daughter, Shirronda Almeida and husband Anthony Chandler, her siblings, Peter Almeida, Stephen Grace and his wife Maria, Thomas Grace, Barbara Grace, Joy Grace-Medeiros, Camille Grace Baker, and Augustine "Butch" Grace, a niece and three nephews. Her Funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 11th at 10 AM from the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., NEW BEDFORD, followed by her Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Assumption Church at 11 AM. Visiting Hours Tuesday, March 10th from 4-8 PM. For online obituary, directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com

View the online memorial for Carol ALMEIDA-FORTES
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2020
