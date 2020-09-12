BRENNAN, Carol Ann (Littlefield) Died Sept. 6, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born June 26, 1941, Carol graduated from Framingham College and subsequently taught primary school children. A native of Cambridge, MA., Carol was an avid sailor, skier, and gardener. She loved visiting art museums and attending the symphony. Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Brennan; daughter Kathryn and son-in-law Tom Dailey of Marblehead; daughter Deirdre Brennan and son-in-law Christian Grane of Copenhagen, Denmark; and four loving grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, Georgiana and Annika. Carol was laid to rest on Sept. 9 in a private ceremony in Cambridge Cemetery next to her parents, Pauline and George Littlefield. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com