Obituary Condolences Flowers CAMERON, Carol Ann Died peacefully on May 17, 2019 in Lake Worth, FL at the age of 81.



Carol is survived by her son Christopher Jon Cameron of West Palm Beach, FL, her granddaughter Alexis Chase Cameron of West Palm Beach, FL, her brothers Vincent Emilio Soldani Jr. of Attleboro, MA and Jon Michael Soldani of North Attleboro, MA, her nieces Eunice Bernice Soldani of Nashville, TN, Alyssa Marie Soldani of North Attleboro, MA, Kira Allyce Soldani Meares of Spring Hill, TN, her nephews Nicolas Vincent Soldani of Spring Hill, TN and Anthony Joseph Sylvia of North Attleboro, MA, her sister-in-laws Marlene Joy Soldani of Nevada City CA, Bernice Lenora Cosby of Nashville, TN, and Nancy Jean Soldani of North Attleboro, MA. She is preceded in death by her mother Eunice Audrey Cameron of Boston, MA, her father Vincent Emilio Soldani of Foxboro, MA, her brothers Vincent Aubrey Soldani of Palmdale, CA and Donald Brownell Soldani of Nevada City, CA and her nephew Christopher Jon Sylvia of North Attleboro, MA.



Carol Ann was born on September 16, 1937 in Franklin, MA and moved to Boston's Back Bay after graduating from Bentley School of Accounting and Finance, now Bentley University. Her successful accounting career spanned several fields including architecture, property management, advertising and financial services. She was an Officer at Workingmen's Cooperative Bank in Boston and Vice President and Human Resources Officer at Grove Bank in Brookline. After retiring from Schochet Property Management, she began spending half the year in Boston and the other in South Florida to spend time with cat Sally and her only son. Recently blessed with her first grandchild in 2016, Alexis Chase became her joy and most precious gift.



Carol was an avid Red Sox fan and had a deep love of Boston, particularly Back Bay and Copley Square, where she enjoyed shopping and dining on weekends. Gifted with a wicked sense of humor, Carol loved music, movies and jewelry. Her son Christopher remembers his mom as a kind and gentle woman who taught those around her about friendship, trust, honor and loyalty. Always a patient listener, Carol intuitively brought the best out of her employees and loved ones.



A Celebration of Carol's Life is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 25 at Trinity Church in Boston. The Reverend Dr. William W. Rich will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Carol's life. In lieu of flowers, please send remembrances in Carol's name to The Beaver Country Day School at 791 Hammond Street, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467. Published in The Boston Globe on June 23, 2019