Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish
320 Hanover St.
Boston, MA
CAROL ANN (IMPERATO) CATALDO


1941 - 2020
CAROL ANN (IMPERATO) CATALDO Obituary
CATALDO, Carol Ann (Imperato) Of Revere, formerly of Boston's North End, passed away surrounded by her loving family on February 4, 2020. Carol was born in Boston on July 11, 1941. Beloved wife of Daniel A. Cataldo, Sr. Devoted mother of Daniel A. Cataldo, Jr. and his wife Adele, Christine Marks and her husband Robert and Tracy D'Elia and her husband Ralph, all of Revere. Dear sister of Joseph Imperato of Everett and the late Denise Kaminski and John Kaminski. Cherished grandmother of Daniel A. Cataldo, III, Louis Cataldo, Ann Marie Valarese, Robert Marks, III, Daniel Marks, Taylor D'Elia, and Jordan D'Elia. Adored great-grandmother of Capria, Valentina, Adriana, and Lorenzo. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. A Visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 8:30am to 10:00am. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Leonard of Port Maurice Parish, 320 Hanover St., Boston, MA 02113, at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol's name to , 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. For guestbook, please visit www.buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno

Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
