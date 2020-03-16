|
HANLON, Carol Ann Age 75, of Orleans, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was the daughter of Everett and Doris Rinehart.
Carol met her husband Edward at Canton High School, where they both graduated from the Class of 1962. Carol's life took her many places in Massachusetts and New York City. In the end, she lived where she loved the most, by the beaches of Cape Cod; she especially loved Skaket beach. Carol spent her days doing what she loved the most: clamming, fishing, gardening with her husband, and walking her dog, Tootsie.
She is survived by her husband Edward Hanlon of Orleans, daughter Sarah Buckley of MA, and her sister Mary Hannon of CO.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2020