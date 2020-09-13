1/1
CAROL ANN REUTER
REUTER, Carol Ann Age 69 of Attleboro, passed on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Devoted wife of Robert H. Reuter of Attleboro. Daughter of the late Salvatore, Sr. and Concetta (Catalfamo) Marino. Carol is survived by her two beloved children, Robert Reuter, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Attleboro and Cheryl Titus and her husband Chad of Attleboro, her two grandchildren, Elena and Jonathan Reuter, both of Attleboro; her brother, Salvatore Marino, Jr. and his wife Nena of Canton; her nephew, Michael Marino of Canton; and her grand dog "Tara". Relatives and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck St., ATTLEBORO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 11 a.m., in St. John the Evangelist Church, 133 North Main St., Attleboro. Burial follow at 1:30 p.m. in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For the safety of those who wish to pay their respects, please do so in accordance with CDC, Federal and State guidelines including social distancing and the use of face masks. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association directly at https://www.diabetes.org To send Carol's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit duffy-poule.com

View the online memorial for Carol Ann REUTER


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
