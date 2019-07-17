SCIARETTA, Carol Ann Age 76, of Westford, passed away on Monday, July 15, at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was married to Dr. James A. Sciaretta with whom she would have celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary on August 13th. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (Stanilonis) Larson. Carol retired after many years as the Office Manager for Dr. James Sciaretta DMD Orthodontic Office of Billerica. Besides her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Kristen and her husband William Maloomian of Groton, MA, a brother, Robert and his wife Marilyn Larson of Nokomis, FL; four grandchildren, Michael Fahy, Lindsay, Mark and Lauren Maloomian as well as several nieces and many dear friends. She was the mother of the late Kurt Molleur who passed Jan. 1, 1996 and Kathy Fahy who passed Jan 1, 2018. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass Saturday, July 20, at 10:00am at St. Mary's Church in Chelmsford. Burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chelmsford. Memorials may be made in her name to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham MA 01701. Arrangements by Dolan Funeral Home, 978-251-4041. www.dolanfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 18, 2019