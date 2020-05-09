|
SENTER, Carol Ann May 3rd. 2020, loving daughter, sister, aunt, and great-aunt, passed away at the age of 70. Carol was born in Quincy and was the daughter of Shirley A. Senter and the late Arthur I. Senter. She attended North Quincy High School and graduated in 1968. Carol received a Bachelors of Science degree in sociology and psychology from Boston State College in 1972, a graduate degree in adult education and counseling from Gordon-Conwell in 1981, and a master's certificate in Women in Politics and Government from UMass, Boston in 1997. Carol was a lifelong resident of Boston and was employed by the City of Boston working for Boston Community Centers and Boston Centers for Youth and Families. After retiring in 2012, Carol remained active in the community by volunteering at Boston City Hall, supporting local campaigns, and participating in numerous civic and social groups including her affiliation with the Red Hat Society. Carol was an avid reader who had a love for crafting, cooking, and time spent with her family, especially her great-nieces. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Arthur, her brother-in-law, Glen Bruso, and nephew, Petty Officer First Class William Bruso, ET1 USN. She is survived by her sister Barbara Bruso and daughter Carly of Gansevoort, NY, her sister Gail McGrath and husband Brett of Pembroke, MA, niece Katelyn McGrath and daughter MacKenzie of Pembroke, MA, niece Jessica Hall, her husband David, and their daughters Amyiah and Brelyn of Middleboro, MA, sister Nancy Senter, niece April Whisman and nephew Sean Whisman of Jacksonville, FL, also many extended family members and cherished friends. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy at a later date. Donations can be made in memory of Carol to JP Centre/South Main Streets, 670 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 or at jpcentresouth.com For online condolences, please visit: www.dewarefuneralhome.com Deware Funeral Home
