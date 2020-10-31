SOUZA, Carol Ann (Santoro) (Regan) Of Dedham, Oct. 31. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Souza. Loving mother of Scott C., Christopher M. and Mark A. Regan, all of Dedham. Grandmother of Lauren, Lisa, and Erin Regan. Sister of Ellie Guild of Northborough and the late Geraldine Woodworth, Charles Santoro and Claire Santoro-Regan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol Ann's memory to the American Lung Association
, 1661 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham
781-326-0500.