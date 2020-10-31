1/
CAROL ANN (SANTORO REGAN) SOUZA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CAROL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOUZA, Carol Ann (Santoro) (Regan) Of Dedham, Oct. 31. Beloved wife of the late Manuel Souza. Loving mother of Scott C., Christopher M. and Mark A. Regan, all of Dedham. Grandmother of Lauren, Lisa, and Erin Regan. Sister of Ellie Guild of Northborough and the late Geraldine Woodworth, Charles Santoro and Claire Santoro-Regan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church, Dedham, Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Carol Ann's memory to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road, Framingham, MA 01701. For guestbook, www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham

781-326-0500.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved