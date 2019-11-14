Boston Globe Obituaries
VALCHUIS, Carol Ann (Gauvin) Of Woburn, formerly of Waltham, Nov. 12. Beloved wife of Joseph Henry Valchuis. Loving mother of Dawn Portillo & her husband Saul of Burlington. Proud grandmother of Gabrielle Portillo of Burlington. Sister of Thomas Gauvin of Hull and Robert Gauvin of NH. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Sunday, Nov. 17 from Noon – 2 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 2. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carol's name may be made to , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 15, 2019
