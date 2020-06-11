|
WHITTY, Carol Ann (Colamaria) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved daughter of the late Sabino and Marie Colamaria of Norwood and Walpole. Survived by her loving son Michael Whitty and his wife Michaela of Weathersfield, VT. Sister of Judith Hartman and her husband William of Wakefield, Andrew Colamaria of Norwood and the late Joseph Colamaria. Dear aunt to David and Angie Colamaria of Montana, Amy and Brian O'Connor of Longmeadow, MA, Kate Hartman of Toronto, Canada and Anita Colamaria of South Boston, MA. Dear niece of Martha Colamaria of Norwood. Carol was a graduate of Boston college ('67) and received her graduate degree from Lesley College. She taught first grade at the Oldham School in Norwood for 37 years and will be remembered fondly by her family, friends and many students. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw- Kornack Funeral Home of NORWOOD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Norwood Food Pantry, norwoodpantry.org and messages of sympathy can be left at kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
