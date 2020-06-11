Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
1248 Washington Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0482
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL WHITTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANN (COLAMARIA) WHITTY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANN (COLAMARIA) WHITTY Obituary
WHITTY, Carol Ann (Colamaria) Of Walpole, formerly of Norwood, passed away on June 10, 2020 at the age of 74. Beloved daughter of the late Sabino and Marie Colamaria of Norwood and Walpole. Survived by her loving son Michael Whitty and his wife Michaela of Weathersfield, VT. Sister of Judith Hartman and her husband William of Wakefield, Andrew Colamaria of Norwood and the late Joseph Colamaria. Dear aunt to David and Angie Colamaria of Montana, Amy and Brian O'Connor of Longmeadow, MA, Kate Hartman of Toronto, Canada and Anita Colamaria of South Boston, MA. Dear niece of Martha Colamaria of Norwood. Carol was a graduate of Boston college ('67) and received her graduate degree from Lesley College. She taught first grade at the Oldham School in Norwood for 37 years and will be remembered fondly by her family, friends and many students. Funeral Services will be private. Arrangements by the Kraw- Kornack Funeral Home of NORWOOD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Norwood Food Pantry, norwoodpantry.org and messages of sympathy can be left at kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home

781-762-0482

kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -