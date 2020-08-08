|
HONTHUMB, Carol Anne (Anderson) Age 79, longtime resident of Juno Beach, Florida passed away on May 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Carol was born in Boston, Massachusetts on May 8th, 1941 and lived in Milton during her growing up years. Graduated from Milton High School, and received her BA in American Government from Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY. Carol enjoyed reading, traveling, being by the ocean and in the ocean, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She had a warm and radiant personality and easily made friends wherever she went. She had many long-lasting friendships ranging from her childhood through adulthood in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Florida. She leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter and friendship. Carol will be greatly missed by her family including her children Thomas Patrick (Diane) of Flower Mound, Texas and Elizabeth Carol (Greg) of Geneva, Illinois. Grandchildren: Alexandra, Thomas, Emily, Tyler, and Henry. Along with her devoted and loving companion of over 20 years, Joseph Dooley. In addition, her siblings Mary Jane Poyant, (Marcel) of Osterville, Robert Anderson (Ellen) of Duxbury, Michael Anderson of Hyannis and Christin Anderson of Falmouth. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard W. Honthumb. Parents Robert and Anne Anderson and siblings Elizabeth Anderson and Stephen Anderson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the (). Arrangements are private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020