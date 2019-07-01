MAZZA, Carol Anne (Donnelly) Of Tequesta, FL, formerly of Hyde Park and Dedham, passed away quietly after a short illness on June 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Mazza of Tequesta, FL. Loving mother of Thomas W. Mazza Jr. and his wife Christine of Lexington, MA and Carla Ko and her husband Charlie of Walpole, MA. Cherished grandmother of David, John and Lauren Mazza and Andrew, Daniel and James Ko. Dear sister of Bernard Donnelly and his wife Dianne of Hingham, MA. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Born in Boston, MA, Carol was raised in Jamaica Plain, MA. After graduating from Blessed Sacrament High School in Jamaica Plain, she went on to attend the Boston Dispensary. She was a laboratory technician at the Carney, Faulkner and Leonard Morse Hospitals. During her retirement years, she loved spending time and making cherished memories with her grandchildren, traveling in the United States and Europe and being a part of both book and knitting clubs. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed watching her grandchildren's many activities. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Wednesday, July 3rd at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours, Tuesday 4-8 pm. Relatives and friends invited. Interment, Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Carol's memory to the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber, danafarber.jimmyfund.org For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on July 2, 2019