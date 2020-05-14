Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial Mass
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL SBUTTONI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL ANNE (GIOIOSA) SBUTTONI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL ANNE (GIOIOSA) SBUTTONI Obituary
SBUTTONI, Carol Anne (Gioiosa) Lifelong resident of Medford, passed away at her home on May 10th. Cherished daughter of the late Arthur E. and Evelyn H. (Peterson) Gioiosa. Carol was predeceased by her husband Henry D. Sbuttoni. Devoted mother of Carla T. (Sbuttoni) Gillespie, and Gina T. (Sbuttoni) Schuurman. Loving Nana of Benjamin C. Gillespie, Heather T. Gillespie, Arianna T. Schuurman, Alyssa T. Schuurman. Loving mother-in-law to Anthony R. Schuurman and Andrew G. Gillespie. Also survived by Kirsten Gillespie, wife of grandson, Benjamin. Carol is also survived by her sweet, loving kitty, Panda. Lifelong best friend of Marcia (Gillespie) Walker and her daughter Majorie A. (Walker) Daly. Carol's Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Carol's name to St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, MA 02155, or to the Guiding Eyes for the blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, 1-800-942-0149. To leave a message of condolence, please visit

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -