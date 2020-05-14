|
SBUTTONI, Carol Anne (Gioiosa) Lifelong resident of Medford, passed away at her home on May 10th. Cherished daughter of the late Arthur E. and Evelyn H. (Peterson) Gioiosa. Carol was predeceased by her husband Henry D. Sbuttoni. Devoted mother of Carla T. (Sbuttoni) Gillespie, and Gina T. (Sbuttoni) Schuurman. Loving Nana of Benjamin C. Gillespie, Heather T. Gillespie, Arianna T. Schuurman, Alyssa T. Schuurman. Loving mother-in-law to Anthony R. Schuurman and Andrew G. Gillespie. Also survived by Kirsten Gillespie, wife of grandson, Benjamin. Carol is also survived by her sweet, loving kitty, Panda. Lifelong best friend of Marcia (Gillespie) Walker and her daughter Majorie A. (Walker) Daly. Carol's Funeral Services will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Carol's name to St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, MA 02155, or to the Guiding Eyes for the blind, 611 Granite Springs Road, Yorktown Heights, NY 10598, 1-800-942-0149. To leave a message of condolence, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020