NAGLE, Carol Augusta Age 70 years, beloved bride of the late Russell J. Nagle, she passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in West Roxbury, on Wednesday, August 14th 2019, at age 90. Daughter of Dorothy (Sullivan) and Charles Lacy of Brookline, MA.
Beloved mother of 8, due to the support of her family, Carol was able to reside in her home until passing. Her children are Martha Nagle of Needham, John and his wife Barbara Nagle of Windham, NH, Carol and her husband Bob Hanson of Norwood, Charles and his wife Marie Nagle of Weymouth, Janet and her husband Bill Polo of Newton, Russell and his wife Veronica Nagle of Lancaster, Robert and his wife Judy Nagle of Newton, and Vincent and his wife Sandra Nagle of Melrose.
Grandmother to 19 grandchildren; Christiane Desire de Saravia, Jacquelyn Chenard, Nicole Chenard, David Nagle, James Hanson, Alexander Nagle, Andrew Nagle, Lauren Kremer, Renee Mosier, Joanne Marovelli, William Polo, Joseph Nagle, John Nagle, Stephen Nagle, Daniel Nagle, Robert Nagle, Jr., Timothy Nagle, Kelly Nagle and Ryan Nagle.
Great-grandmother to 8 lovely children.
Carol was one of the six Lacy sisters of Brookline. Survived by Mary Shepherd of South Carolina, Augusta Lacy of Osterville, and Katherine Ryan of Florida, predeceased by Dorothy McCann and Beatrice Doucet.
Carol, a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Brookline, attended Regis College in Weston, MA. While in college, she met and fell in love with Boston College graduate Russell Nagle. They were wed while attending college. Children and supporting the family business were her focus for many decades, guiding her children through schools, colleges, and starting their own families.
Carol loved gardening and animals. She loved her time with family at the beach and lake.
Funeral from the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Monday, August 19, at 9:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Holy Name Church at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Sunday, August 18, from 2:00 to 6:00pm. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the Pine St. Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118, www.pinestinn.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2019