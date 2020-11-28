JANKOWSKI, Carol Barber Age 83, of Wellesley, MA, died on November 28 after a short illness. She is the daughter of Mary Louise Evans and Charles Merrill Barber of Shaker Heights, OH. She leaves her husband Joseph J. Jankowski, MD, a son David W. Jankowski of Palos Verdes, CA, and a daughter Mary Kathryn Jankowski of Norwich, VT. She also leaves 4 grandchildren, Tommy, Laura, Tessa, and Lia. After training as a nurse, she spent most of her career working at the Brigham & Women's Hospital as a nurse educator in the Radiation Safety department. She was a long-term member of St. Andrews Church in Wellesley, where she was active in many of the church's outreach programs. She brought great joy to, and will be greatly missed by, her family, friends, and everyone whom she touched. A private interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wellesley. A Celebration of Life Service at St. Andrews Church will occur in 2021 at a date to be determined. Instead of flowers, a donation in Carol's name to the organization Doctors Without Borders
is preferred, www.doctorswithoutborders.org
For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com
George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100