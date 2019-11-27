|
|
BASLER, Carol Age 90, of Venice, FL, passed away after a brief illness, on Thursday, November 21, 2019, surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of James Basler for 67 years.
Carol was born in Braintree, MA, and was a graduate of Thayer Academy and Mt. Ida, Jr. College. She was an avid athlete throughout her life, excelling on the Tennis Court, where she won many tournaments in both singles and doubles, achieving a top ranking in the New England Lawn Tennis Association. While raising 4 children, Carol was also very involved in volunteer work, devoting her time to many charitable organizations and was President of the Hingham Mother's Club. Known for her love of singing and dancing, she and her husband James were founding members of the Hingham Cabaret. In her retirement, Carol was known for her ?Excellent Putting' on the golf course and loved performing with the Missionaires' Chorus of Mission Valley Country Club. Right up to within weeks of her passing, Carol and Jim spent many happy hours ballroom dancing at the Senior Friendship Center of Venice, FL.
Carol is survived by her husband James; children, Jim Basler, Valerie Jameson, Robert and wife Beth Basler; grandchildren, John, Liza Ann, and Nathaniel Basler; great-grandson, Devon Basler. She was preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Basler.
All are cordially invited to a Visitation Period for Carol on Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 12:30pm to 2:00pm, at Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., BRIDGEWATER, MA 02324. A Funeral Service will begin at 2:00pm and Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. A Memorial ?Celebration of Life' Service will be held at Unity Church, 125 North Jackson Road, Venice, FL 34292 on December 27, 2019, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations in Carol's name be made to: Senior Friendship Centers, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice, FL 34293 or Tidewell Hospice, 5595 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238, Attn: Philanthropy. For online guestbook and directions, visit
www.ccgfuneralhome.com Prophett-Chapman
Cole & Gleason
508-697-4332
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 1, 2019