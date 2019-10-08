|
SANDLER, Carol Beth (Spellman) Of Foxboro, MA, entered into rest on Monday, October 7, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Franklin G. Sandler. Dear daughter of the late Irving H. & Gertrude (Widlansky) Spellman. Devoted mother of Bryan William Sandler & his wife Elizabeth, Michael Philip Sandler & his wife Kelly, and Scott Louis Sandler. Loving sister of Jackie Valente. Cherished Grammy of Noah Joseph Sandler, EllaMarie Audrey Sandler, Aubriana Ruby Sandler, and Alanna Natale Sandler. Carol was the loving matriarch of her family. Devoted to her family, Carol & Frank were married for 44 complete years, together for 50 years dating back to California. Carol raised her family in Randolph, creating lasting relationships with Marconi Drive friends. Carol was integral to the family food packaging broker business. Carol truly enjoyed sunsets at her beach house in Eastham and her timeshare in Aruba. Carol loved her time spent with her grandchildren, weekly babysitting and doting on each one. Carol was a caring and devoted aunt who always accommodated the needs of others and created love, help and support to all who knew her. Carol will be deeply missed. Services will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Thursday, October 10th at 2PM. Shiva will be at the home of Frank Sandler on Thursday following services until 5:30PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, New England Division, 188 Needham Street, Newton, MA 02461. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 9, 2019