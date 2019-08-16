|
BROWN, Carol (Malinoff) May 22, 1938 - August 15, 2019. Carol was born in St. Paul, MN, raised her family in Sharon, MA, and moved to Cleveland, OH late in life to be near family. Carol was the beloved wife of the late Howard Brown for 49 years, adoring mother of Lawrence (Janice) Brown, Robert (Tricia) Brown and Jeffrey (Kim Cole) Brown and the kvelling grandmother of Ethan, Hannah, and Aaron Brown, Maya Brown and Eliana Cole Brown. She is also survived by her sister, Ruth Malinoff, brothers and sisters-in-law, Murray & Edith Brown and Paul & Abby Brown, many nieces and nephews, and tons of lifelong friends. The Funeral will be at Temple Israel of Sharon, 125 Pond St., at 12:30pm on Monday, August 19, and interment will be at Sharon Memorial Park. The family will receive loved ones at Temple Israel immediately following interment until 7 pm. Donations in Carol's memory may be made to Montefiore Memory Care, 1 David N. Myers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019