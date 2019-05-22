PHILLIPS, Carol Cate (Holmes) Our dearest Carol died on May 16th at age 88. She was the daughter of the late Lorraine Foat Holmes and John F. Holmes. Carol graduated from Newton High School and Middlebury College. In both, she held leadership posts and played in sports. She played on a softball team into her 50's and ran many 10K races into her 60's. She was a Girl Scout leader and worked for a number of years in the Wellesley school system. Carol was active in the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills for over 60 years. She played the clarinet in the Lexington Bicentennial Band and the Baker Valley Band in New Hampshire. Carol took great pleasure in the Vibrant Souls, a group of her good friends who hiked, biked, skied and socialized for many years. With John, her husband for more than 65 years, she took a dozen wonderful bike trips in Europe. In addition to John, she leaves daughters Jane Taylor and husband Timothy, Ann Hotchkiss and husband Charles, Martha Phillips-Jones and son David Phillips and grandsons Jeffrey Taylor and wife Megan, Eric Taylor and wife Nikki, John Hotchkiss and wife Heather, Ethan Hotchkiss and William Phillips-Jones and wife Dina and granddaughter Elisabeth Phillips-Jones and great-grandsons Henry Taylor and Hamish Hotchkiss. A Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Society of Wellesley Hills on June 22 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Community Hospice. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Carol, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019