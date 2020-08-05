|
CHAOUI, Carol The Breast Cancer Research Foundation mourns the passing of Carol Chaoui, Wellesley's "Wonder Woman." Carol was a beautiful soul, full of joy, who made an indelible impact on everyone she met. She was a deeply valued member of the BCRF family and a tireless advocate for innovative cancer research. Our heartfelt condolences to Amin, Adam, Lina, Rayan, Darin, and all who loved her. Kinga Lampert, Co-Chair William P. Lauder, Co-Chair Myra Biblowit, President Larry Norton, MD, Founding Scientific Director Judy E. Garber, MD, MPH, Scientific Director Visiting Hours: Thursday 4-8 p.m., George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home - WELLESLEY, 477 Washington St. Funeral Service Friday is private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2020