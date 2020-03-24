|
|
DINE, Carol Carol Dine, poet, memoirist, and professor of creative writing and literature, died on March 17, 2020, after a long illness. Carol, who possessed a great sense of humor, lived boldly. She wrote with passion about the visual arts, life and love, and the experience of breast cancer. Healing, survival, wartime heroism, and empathy for those suffering under dire political conditions were consistent themes in her work. Her volumes of poetry include, Naming the Sky, Trying to Understand the Lunar Eclipse, Van Gogh in Poems, and Orange Night; her memoir is entitled, "Places in the Bone. Before her death, she had completed a new volume of poems, Blood Moon. Carol taught for many years at Suffolk University and at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. She loved teaching and encouraging her students' development as they wrote their own poems and memoirs. She leaves behind her sister Laura Aaronson, her son Douglas Glazer, daughter-in-law Janet Glazer and granddaughter Stella Glazer, her companion Michael Sandle and her many close, longtime friends, to whom she was devoted. A Memorial Service is planned for a future date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 25, 2020