CAROL E. (SILVA) SMITH

CAROL E. (SILVA) SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Carol E. (Silva) Age 77 of Millis, peacefully, Tues., May 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Smith, mother of Kelley Topper and her husband Jonathan of Brookline, Kevin Smith of Millis, Karin Curtis and her husband Lewis of Franklin and Karla Terkelsen and her husband David of Bellingham. Sister of the late Robert Silva. Also survived by 8 grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be Thurs., June 6th, 10:30am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 111 Exchange St., Millis. Burial to follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Donations may be made to Seasons Hospice at seasons.org or Jimmy Fund Walk, Attn. Carol & Genes girls, 10 Brookline Place, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168. Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
