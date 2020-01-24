|
HARRINGTON, Carol Elizabeth (Garner) Of Roxbury, January 20, 2020. Wife of the late John V. Harrington. Beloved mother of Donald H. Harrington and his wife Anne of Hyde Park, Claudia L. DeShay and her husband Robert of Irving, TX, Susan L. Harrington of Roslindale and Joan G. Harrington of Mattapan. Stepmother of Marilyn E. of Greensboro, NC. Dear sister of Doris Diggs of Latham, NY. She is survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends. Funeral Service Friday at 11 AM at Bethel AME Church, 40 Walk Hill St., Jamaica Plain. Visiting with the family at church at 10 AM. Burial Forest Hills Cemetery, Jamaica Plain. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message, visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020