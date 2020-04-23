|
|
FANNING, Carol (Densberger) Age 87, of Scituate, April 14, 2020. Loving mother of Karen Fanning, mother-in-law of Maurice Bradshaw, and grandmother of Katherine and Harry Bradshaw, all of Hingham. She is also survived by her dear sister Virginia Doorley and three nephews, Robert, Mark and Matthew, all of East Greenwich, Rhode Island. Carol was born on April 18, 1932, and grew up in Milton, the beloved daughter of Harry and Kathryn Densberger. After graduating from Jean d'Arc Academy, she received a Bachelor's of Science in psychology from Marymount College in 1953 and a Master's of Social Work from Boston College in 1955. She began her career as a psychiatric case worker at Boston Children's Hospital before moving to San Francisco, where she worked with foster children, facilitating adoptions and finding homes for the city's most vulnerable youngsters. In Manhattan, she worked for the New York City Youth Board and the Office of the Mayor, partnering with community leaders to address such critical issues as civil rights, education, housing, and welfare. Upon returning to Massachusetts, she served as Director of Social Service for the Head Start Project in Brockton, as well as the Co-Director of the Social Service League of Cohasset. Inspired by her genuine fondness and concern for children, she spent the final three decades of her career as a school adjustment counselor with the Marshfield Public Schools. Carol will be remembered for her faith, grace, strength, and independence; but her love of reading may be her greatest legacy. Those who knew her best recall her often saying, "You're never alone when you have a book." A private service will be held.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 25, 2020