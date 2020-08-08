|
GILLIS, Carol (Maguire) Of Summerville, SC, formerly of Hudson, NH and Brookline, MA on August 7, 2020. Daughter of the late Bessie Maguire of Brookline, MA. Beloved wife to the late Francis D. Gillis. Mother to Daniel F. and wife Ann Marie of Summerville, SC, Thomas C. of Hudson, NH, William D. and his partner David James of Los Angeles, CA, Robert G. and his late wife Karen of Staten Island, NY. Grandmother to Kevin D. Gillis, Mt. Pleasant, SC, Carolann Platas of Summerville, SC and Christopher J. Gillis of Staten Island, NY. Great-grandmother to Jameson Platas and Coleman Gillis. Retired employee of many years with the Town of Brookline. Burial will be at Walnut Hill Cemetery, Brookline, MA. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 15th at 10 a.m., St. Lawrence Church, Brookline, MA. Visitation in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St. prior to the Mass from 8:00 – 9:30 (COVID-19 guidelines must be followed wearing face masks and maintaining social distance in both the funeral home and church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Crescent Hospice, 4401 Belle Oak Drive S105, North Charleston, SC 29405.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2020