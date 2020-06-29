Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levine Chapels
470 Harvard Street
Brookline, MA 02446
(617) 277-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for CAROL GOLDMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CAROL (KURSON) GOLDMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CAROL (KURSON) GOLDMAN Obituary
GOLDMAN, Carol (Kurson) Of Watertown, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald B. Goldman. Devoted mother of David Marglin and Elizabeth Marglin. Loving grandmother of Jordan and Oriah. Dear sister of Donald Kurson. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Beth El Temple Center, 2 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478 or B'nai Or of Boston, P.O. Box 400715, Cambridge, MA 02140. Levine Chapels, Brookline

617-277-8300

www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CAROL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levine Chapels
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -