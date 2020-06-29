|
GOLDMAN, Carol (Kurson) Of Watertown, on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald B. Goldman. Devoted mother of David Marglin and Elizabeth Marglin. Loving grandmother of Jordan and Oriah. Dear sister of Donald Kurson. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Beth El Temple Center, 2 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA 02478 or B'nai Or of Boston, P.O. Box 400715, Cambridge, MA 02140. Levine Chapels, Brookline
617-277-8300
www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020